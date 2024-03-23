Do deer eat all of your flowers? Here are some things you can do to safely deter them

New Jersey is home to thousands of white-tailed deer.

With their fluffy white tails, big brown eyes, and quiet but curious personalities, many would agree that they are very cute. But what's not cute is when the deer go into your yard or garden and chew up all of your freshly planted flowers or blooming shrubs, ultimately destroying your hard work and beautiful yard.

According to Laura Root, environmental horticulturist and senior product manager of live plants and garden accessories at J&P Park Acquisitions, Inc., there are a few things that people can do to safely deter deer from devouring their plants.

'Deer-resistant' plants

The first thing that you can do is look to plant species that are commonly referred to as "deer-resistant."

"Deer can be greedy eaters and can damage gardens and yards by feeding on various plants," said Root. "However, some plants are considered to be deer-resistant because they have characteristics that deer tend to avoid due to taste, scent or texture."

Some characteristics of plants that deer tend to avoid include plants with a fuzzy surface and plants with strong scents. According to Root, deer rely on their sense of smell to warn them of danger so flowers with a strong scent can make them feel vulnerable.

For a full list of plants that are native to New Jersey and are commonly considered to be deer resistant that you can plant in your own yard, check out the Native "Deer Resistant" Plant List from the Native Plant Society of New Jersey.

It is important to keep in mind that when planting in your yard or garden, using native plants can be beneficial to the ecosystem in and around your yard.

"In recent years there has been a positive trend towards using native plants in home landscape design," says the Native Plant Society of New Jersey. "The benefits of creating a more natural design with native plants are numerous. Bring back native plants and you bring back native wildlife and insects. ... A healthy ecosystem means an increase in pollinators, stronger plants, healthier soil and better absorption of rainwater back into the environment."

By planting some of the plants on their list, you can create a beautiful yard with plants native to New Jersey that are less likely to get devoured immediately by your local herd of deer.

It is important to note that in areas where high populations of deer have over-browsed the woodland understory or in times of extreme hunger or environmental stress periods, deer will eat almost any plant they can find to survive.

While certain plants are less preferred by deer, nothing is entirely deer-proof.

Other strategies to deter deer

According to Root, some other things that homeowners can do to safely deter deer include:

Installing tall fencing

Applying deer repellents containing ingredients like garlic or hot pepper

Practicing companion planting which is when two different species are planted next to each other for a specific benefit

Installing physical deterrents such as flags, flashing objects, or lights

Removing deer attractants like bird feeders and fruit trees

Avoid feeding the deer

Additionally, while they may be cute, you should definitely not be feeding your local deer apples, carrots, or any other treats.

"Deer are bad neighbors," says the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection. "Deer cannot meet all their nutritional needs from a food pile and will consume the plantings of surrounding properties or devastate the surrounding natural environment after the supplemental food is consumed."

Overall, while nothing is foolproof, there are definitely some measures you can take to avoid inviting your deer neighbors into your yard for a feast.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Ways to keep deer from destroying your garden and plants