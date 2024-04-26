Decatur man allegedly sold cocaine to informant

Apr. 26—A Decatur police investigation into a man accused of selling a gram of cocaine to an informant culminated Monday with the man's arrest after a search of his home uncovered more cocaine, marijuana, a firearm and U.S. currency, according to the Decatur Police Department.

Terrell Swan, 39, remained in Morgan County Jail on Thursday in lieu of a $100,600 bond, jail records show. He is charged with distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

After DPD's Vice/Narcotics Unit said they observed Swan sell a gram of cocaine earlier this month, Circuit Judge Jennifer Howell granted a search warrant for Swan's apartment in the 2200 block of Acadia Drive Southwest on April 14.

Howell on April 18 issued an arrest warrant for Swan with a handwritten annotation: "Defendant has prior felony charges and pending out-of-county failure to appear warrants."

Police executed the search warrant just before 2 p.m. on Monday and found an additional 8 grams of cocaine "secured in a magnetic lock box behind the refrigerator," according to an investigator's affidavit. They said Swan was the sole occupant of the apartment.

Investigators also seized around 8 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, money and a firearm, according to the search warrant.

DPD investigators in April 2017 "made contact" with Swan at his residence and "were advised that Swan was possibly distributing narcotics from his residence," according to an investigator's affidavit.

"A written consent was provided for a search of the residence," the affidavit reads. "At this time, approximately 45.6 grams of marijuana was located in the kitchen of the residence. Swan claimed the marijuana was his."

Court records show Swan pleaded guilty to first-degree marijuana possession in June 2018 and was sentenced to five years in prison. In 2017, he pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in Colbert County and was sentenced to three years of probation.

