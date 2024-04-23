Death toll among Gaza innocents is 'beyond warfare,' says UNHCR head

A Palestinian woman and children mourn over a body recovered from the grounds of Nasser Hospital compound, after the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) withdrew from the area in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip. Omar Naaman/dpa

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights on Tuesday sharply criticized the recent attacks by Israeli forces in Rafah in the Gaza Strip due to the high death toll among women and children.

"The latest images of a premature child taken from the womb of her dying mother, of the adjacent two houses where 15 children and five women were killed - this is beyond warfare," said Volker Türk, warning of possible war crimes.

The pregnant woman was fatally injured in an Israeli attack on a residential building a few days ago, according to a UNHCR spokeswoman.

Rescue workers had taken her to a hospital where the baby had survived after a caesarean section on its dying mother and was now fighting for its life.

The UN office documented three military strikes in Rafah since April 19, in which at least 30 women and children were killed.

Following the discovery of mass graves near various hospitals, Türk called for an independent investigation. According to his office, bodies were found with their hands tied, among other violations.

Türk also reminded that "the intentional killing of civilians, detainees, and others who are hors de combat [out of action due to injury] is a war crime."

The UNHCR now estimates that there are still 1.2 million displaced persons in Rafah. This is down from the earlier estimate of 1.7 million due to many people leaving Rafah for fear of the offensive to the north announced by Israel.

Such an offensive could lead to further violations of international law, as well as war crimes and crimes against humanity, UNHCR said.

According to Palestinian authorities, more than 34,000 people died since Israeli launched military operation in retaliation for the huge terrorist attack in the south of the country on October 7.

Türk also demanded the immediate release of the remaining hostages taken from Israel during last year's attack.

Palestinian health workers recover bodies of Palestinians buried in Nasser Hospital compound, after the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) withdrew from the area in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip. Omar Naaman/dpa