Death of Missouri doctor whose body was found in Beaver Lake ruled a suicide

CASSVILLE, Mo. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas State Crime Lab medical examiner ruled the death of Dr. John Forsyth as a suicide.

According to KY3 in Springfield, Mo., the investigation with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office is still open.

Forsyth was last seen at 7 a.m. on Sunday, May 21, 2023, before failing to show up to work at Mercy Hospital in Cassville, Mo. His vehicle was later located at the Cassville Aquatic Center.

Several law enforcement agencies searched about a 9-mile radius around the park. Police at the time did not believe foul play was suspected.

