Arrest made in deadly shooting of 23-year-old NH woman, AG says

Police arrested a man accused of shooting and killing a woman in her New Hampshire residence overnight.

24-year-old Conor J. Macleod is charged with manslaughter for recklessly shooting 23-year-old Alex M. Leach, according to Attorney General John M. Formella.

Conway Police say they responded to an apartment in the area of 36 Council Road around 11:30 p.m. for a report of a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Arriving officers found Leach with a gunshot wound to her neck, according to officials. Macleod was present in the apartment at the time of the shooting.

Leach was transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Macleod will be arraigned at a later date.

The investigation remains ongoing and no further updates were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

