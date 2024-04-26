DEA: Orlando man charged with trafficking 150 pounds of meth, 100K fentanyl pills

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration said it recovered over 150 pounds of methamphetamine and more than 100,000 fentanyl pills from a home in Orlando.

Multiple agencies worked together for this huge drug bust.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced Friday they arrested a man for trafficking the deadly drugs.

Geroge Andrew Pherai-Bogeajis, 35, faces ten years to life in prison for those charges.

According to police, what really stands out about this case is the huge amount of drugs that were seized.

Officials said they also seized guns and over $700,000 worth of drug proceeds.

Investigators said they started looking into the case in 2020.

In April, investigators executed a federal warrant on two properties that belonged Pherai-Bogeajis.

