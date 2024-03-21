DDCC student receives leadership award

Mar. 21—DAVIDSON COUNTY — High Point native Fatima Nadeem was selected from a number of applicants from Davidson-Davie Community College for the Governor Robert W. Scott Student Leadership Award.

Fatima Nadeem, a child of immigrant parents, plans to study law and become an immigration attorney. She is fascinated with United States and world history and has been driven to promote civil rights and work toward social equity. She's especially drawn to understand the immigrant experience and hopes to someday defend the rights of immigrants and assist them in a path to citizenship.

The award is presented to one student from each of the 58 community colleges in North Carolina and recognizes student leadership.

Nadeem has served as a page in the North Carolina House of Representatives and has been selected to serve as a page in the state Senate. Along with her experiences, she has maintained a 4.0 GPA and continuously looks for ways to make a difference in the world around her.

"Being nominated for the Robert Scott Leadership Award is truly humbling and meaningful to me. As a second-generation immigrant and first-generation college student, this recognition holds immense significance," Nadeem said. "It represents the acknowledgment of my commitment to leadership and community service. Winning this award not only validates my hard work but also eases a significant financial burden for my family, allowing me to pursue my passions and continuing to serve others with even more dedication."