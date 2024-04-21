DC Police: Man arrested for threatening woman with knife

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said it arrested a man for threatening a woman in the Navy Yard neighborhood on Saturday morning.

MPD said a woman was walking near the intersection of 4th and Tingey Streets SE at about 11:37 a.m. when a man approached her. He started threatening her while holding a knife.

Witnesses intervened and the suspect fled. The woman was not hurt in the incident.

Officers later found the man and arrested him. Robert Cohn, 47, of Southeast D.C. was charged with Felony Threats.

