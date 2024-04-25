Davison County felony court cases for April 23

Apr. 25—MITCHELL — The following cases were among those heard Tuesday, April 23, during a circuit court session at the Davison County Public Safety Center, with Judge Chris Giles presiding:

* Jamie Bosone, 39, of Mitchell, was sentenced to five years in prison with five years suspended for possession of a controlled substance (meth), a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Bosone was recently granted a commuted sentence from Gov. Kristi Noem. Bosone was about four months into serving her 3 1/2-year prison sentence for possession of fentanyl when Gov. Noem commuted the prison time, which allowed Bosone to be released from prison and remain on parole supervision. The new charge Bosone was arrested for in October 2023 stemmed from a parole search of her residence in Mitchell that uncovered "over 50 used hypodermic" needles, a container with 1 gram of meth, marijuana and a meth pill, according to an arrest affidavit. Bosone received credit for serving 33 days in jail. She remains under parole supervision.

* Carlos Mercado Chavez, 22, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to grand theft, a Class 6 felony; and identity theft, a Class 6 felony. According to an arrest affidavit, Mercado Chavez allegedly used a company credit card from a former employer after he was terminated. The affidavit alleges he spent a little over $1,000 to purchase fuel for his personal vehicle with the company card. During questioning, Chavez allegedly told investigating authorities he felt his former employer owed him to justify the credit card use.

* Brandon Kendall, 23, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to a third-offense DUI, a Class 6 felony; simple assault against a law officer, a Class 6 felony; resisting an officer and open alcohol container, which are each misdemeanors. According to an arrest affidavit, Kendall allegedly slammed his head into the chest of a correctional officer while being booked at the Davison County jail. Kendall allegedly made comments about a knife during the incident, police reports say.

* Victor Walker, 23, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to a subsequent failure to provide information as a registered sex offender, a Class 5 felony; and failure to reregister as a sex offender, a Class 6 felony.

* Tangi Taylor, 31, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (meth), a Class 5 felony. Taylor was sentenced to five years in prison with five years suspended. She was ordered to serve two years of probation.

* Melissa Star Iron Shell, 43, of Mitchell, was sentenced two years in prison with two years suspended for a third-offense Driving Under the Influence (DUI), a Class 6 felony that carries a maximum sentence of two years in prison and a $4,000 fine. She was ordered to serve two years of probation and received credit for serving 20 days in jail.

* Larry Abdo Jr., 45, of Mitchell, had a status hearing scheduled for May 7 in connection to two counts of grand theft in the amount between $1,000 and $2,500, each a Class 6 felony; two counts of identity theft, each a Class 6 felony; and three counts of criminal entry of a motor vehicle, each a misdemeanor charge.

* Brian Hrdlicka, 53, of Sioux Falls, had a status hearing scheduled for May 7 in connection to grand theft in the amount between $1,000 and $2,500, a Class 6 felony; third-degree burglary, a Class 5 felony; and intentional damage to property, a misdemeanor. According to an arrest affidavit, Hrdlicka allegedly burglarized a storage unit in Mitchell with a co-defendant.

* Anastacia Cuadros, 35, of Lead, pleaded not guilty to possession of a controlled substance (generic xanax), a Class 5 felony; purchase of drug from other source restricted, a Class 6 felony felony; second-offense DUI, a misdemeanor offense; and illegal lane change, a misdemeanor offense. According to an arrest affidavit, Cuadros was pulled over for swerving along Interstate 90. Officers conducted a search of her vehicle and uncovered a container with generic xanax and Gabapentin, the affidavit alleges.

* Dakota Rouse, 37, of Marty, had a status hearing scheduled for May 7 in connection to a sixth-offense DUI, a Class 4 felony that carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine; careless driving, a misdemeanor; and failure to maintain financial responsibility, a misdemeanor offense.

* Van Thunder, 49, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (meth), a Class 5 felony. Thunder was sentenced to five years in prison with three years suspended. Thunder received credit for serving 62 days in jail.

* Madeline Janis, 48, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to a third-offense DUI, a Class 6 felony; driving with a suspended license, a misdemeanor charge; and open container of alcohol, a misdemeanor offense. Janis is scheduled for a July 6 status hearing.

* Christitan Bowman, 21, of Faribault, Minnesota, failed to appear in court for possession of a controlled substance (meth), a Class 5 felony; and use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor charge.

* Thomas Barber, 61, of Mitchell, admitted to violating probation. Barber is scheduled to be sentenced in early May.

* Lavetta Davis, 39, of Mitchell, appeared for an arraignment hearing in connection to unauthorized ingestion of a controlled substance, a Class 5 felony.