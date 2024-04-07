David Trone bows out of Senate debate in Dundalk due to hospitalization

David Trone, the Maryland Congressman seeking to succeed U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin, said he would skip an anticipated debate against Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks after being hospitalized late Saturday.

In a statement posted to social media, Trone’s campaign said he had sought medical treatment due to dehydration and fever, and would cancel his Sunday scheduled activities.

“Out of an abundance of caution David’s doctor encouraged him to seek further testing at a hospital,” the statement reads. “David is feeling well and expected to return home this afternoon.”

Trone was expected to face his Democratic primary opponent at a debate in Dundalk on Sunday afternoon hosted by the Baltimore County and Baltimore City Democratic Central committees.

Kim Ross, a District 8 representative for the county central committee, said the event would go forward without Trone’s participation, and Alsobrooks would instead respond to the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge that occurred on March 26.

Cardin announced last May that he wouldn’t seek reelection after nearly six decades in Maryland politics. The Republican frontrunner in the Senate race is Larry Hogan, the former governor of Maryland.