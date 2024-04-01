New data shifts 2024 solar eclipse's path of totality. How much of Oklahoma will miss out?

Despite modern technology, the sun's radius is difficult to measure, and new data could adjust our current expectations for the 2024 total solar eclipse in Oklahoma.

A new eclipse map—based on an updated figure for the radius of the sun—was published recently by John Irwin, a master in eclipse computations, Forbes reports. These new calculations have slightly shifted the solar eclipse's path of totality to include less of Oklahoma− just a week before the event.

Several locations along the path of totality will likely be narrower than previously thought—by around 2,000 feet —which means some people who were previously expecting a quick look at the total eclipse will now miss totality altogether.

Though the shift is small in the grand scheme of things - barely visible on U.S. maps of the path - residents in a handful of Oklahoma cities may need to change their plans to see the full effect of the eclipse.

More: What time is the solar eclipse 2024? How long will it last in Oklahoma?

In the following images, the red line shows the original path of totality, while the orange line represents the updated path according to new data.

Expert John Irwin has recently published a new map with updated lines for the April 8 solar eclipse.

Here's what to know about specific locations moving outside the path of totality:

Kemp, Oklahoma

Expert John Irwin has recently published a new map with updated lines for the April 8 solar eclipse. Kemp, Oklahoma, was on the edge of the "classic" path of totality (the red line), but new data places the path of totality about 1,000 feet southeast of town (yellow line).

Kemp, Oklahoma, was on the edge of the "classic" path of totality (the red line), but in the new map, residents will need to travel about 1,000 feet southeast of town to actually stand in the eclipse's path.

Bennington, Oklahoma

Expert John Irwin has recently published a new map with updated lines for the April 8 solar eclipse.

In the newly released map, Bennington, Oklahoma, will be on the edge of the path of totality (yellow line). The classic map (red line) placed the path of totality about 1,000 feet northwest of town.

Moyers, Kosama, Oklahoma

Expert John Irwin has recently published a new map with updated lines for the April 8 solar eclipse.

Residents of Moyers and Kosoma, or visitors at the K River Campground may need to travel slightly further south to stand in the eclipse's path of totality, according to the newly released map.

Tuskahoma, Oklahoma

Expert John Irwin has recently published a new map with updated lines for the April 8 solar eclipse.

Tuskahoma, Oklahoma, was on the edge of the "classic" path of totality (the red line), but in the new map, residents will need to travel about 1,000 feet southeast of town to actually stand in the eclipse's path.

Choctaw Nation Healthcare Center, Youth Center

Expert John Irwin has recently published a new map with updated lines for the April 8 solar eclipse. The Choctaw Nation Healthcare Center and the Choctaw Nation Youth Center both would no longer be in the path of totality in the new map.

The Choctaw Nation Healthcare Center and the Choctaw Nation Youth Center were both located within the path of totality in the classic map (red line), but on the new map, both would no longer be in the path of totality (yellow line).

Fort Smith, Arkansas

Expert John Irwin has recently published a new map with updated lines for the April 8 solar eclipse.

Fort Smith, Arkansas is slightly north of the path of totality, but with the adjusted lines drawn in the new map, residents may plan to travel slightly further southeast.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Solar Eclipse 2024: New data changes path of totality in Oklahoma