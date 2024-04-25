DAR chapter honors Bernice Henry

Apr. 25—ASHLAND — The Poage Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution honored Bernice Henry as a Woman in American History at the April chapter meeting.

The emphasis of Women in American History is to recognize the role of women, past and present, in American history. Notable women who have made a contribution or a difference in their communities and are worthy of recognition are selected for this honor. We honor women who are, or have been, intellectual, educational, social, religious, political, scientific or cultural innovators.

Henry retired from the Ashland Independent School District after 31 years, where she worked as the community engagement coordinator. She attended Booker T. Washington school until becoming a freshman at Ashland Blazer High School. She is a graduate of Morehead State University. Her contribution and accomplishments include chairwoman of the Ashland Human Rights Commission, commissioner of the Kentucky Commission on Human Rights for the 7th district and vice president of the Boyd/Greenup Chapter of the NCCCP. She also is a member of the Highlands Museum Black History Committee, National Black Child Development Institute, the ACTCS Diversity Committee, CAReS Board, a founder of the C.B. Nuckolls Community Center and Black History Museum, and is the first African American woman to serve on the Ashland Board of City Commissioners.

Henry joins Judy Fannin and Norma Meek in receiving this honor from Poage Chapter and the NSDAR and is featured on the DAR website as a Woman in American History.