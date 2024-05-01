Dallas to Tokyo flight grounded after pilot drank too much before takeoff, reports say

A flight from Dallas to Tokyo was grounded last week after its pilot reportedly drank too much during the hours before the plane was set to take off.

Japan Airlines canceled the flight set to take off on April 23, according to the online site Flight Aware, which tracks flight paths.

The airline transferred its 157 passengers to an American Airlines flight, The Fort Worth Star Telegram reported.

The 49-year-old unidentified pilot was allegedly drinking with crew members at a hotel lounge and in his hotel room, the outlet reported.

USA TODAY has reached out to Japan Airlines for details but has not yet heard back.

Flight canceled for need to assess 'captain's physical and mental well- being'

He was reportedly warned several times about his behavior, which prompted police to be called at 2 a.m. after hotel guests began to complain.

According to the South China Morning Post, the airline canceled the flight for "the need to assess the captain’s physical and mental well-being."

"Though he did not violate Japan Airlines’ guidelines against drinking within 12 hours of boarding, the pilot was prohibited from flying as a precautionary measure," the outlet wrote.

Natalie Neysa Alund is a senior reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on X @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Dallas to Tokyo flight grounded because pilot was drunk, reports say