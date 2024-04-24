Shocked passengers watch liquid leak down airplane aisle from bathroom on flight: Video

Passengers on board a Spirit Airline flight headed to New Jersey witnessed an unexpected and strange sight midair when they watched a mystery liquid flow down the aisle, seeping from one of the plane's lavatories.

Video shows some passengers sitting in the aisle of the plane gawking at the fluid during this week's flight, while others laugh, some recording footage of the unexpected situation from their phones.

Video taken aboard Spirit Airlines flight 1595 on April 22, 2024 shows liquid flowing down the plane aisle after the airline confirmed an issue in a rear lavoritory.

According to a Spirit Airline spokesperson, the incident took place Monday on Spirit Airlines flight 1595.

The plane departed just after 3 p.m. on Monday from Atlanta Hartfield Jackson International Airport and landed at Newark Liberty International Airport at 5:18 p.m. according to the online site Flight Aware, which tracks flight paths.

Cockpit no-no: FAA launches investigation after MLB coach posts video from cockpit during flight

What caused the liquid to spill?

A maintenance team met the flight upon arrival in Newark due "to an issue with a potable water line connected to a sink in the rear lavatory," a Spirit Airlines spokesperson said in an email to USA TODAY.

The issue was addressed and the aircraft was cleared to continue with its next flight, the spokesperson said.

Another Boeing plane issue? Don't fall for the headlines

No injuries were reported.

Natalie Neysa Alund is a senior reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on X @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Passengers watch liquid leak down aisle on Spirit Airlines flight