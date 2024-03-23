Dad was going over 100 MPH when he crashed, killing 3, including 5-year-old daughter in Gwinnett

A Gwinnett County father is now facing murder and vehicular homicide charges after a crash that killed three people, including his 5-year-old daughter.

Police say that Aaron Vaughn, 30, was going more than 100 miles per hour when the Chevrolet Camaro he was driving crashed into a BMW on Elmside Village Lane earlier this month. The speed limit in the area is 45 miles per hour.

The driver and passenger of the BMW, 46-year-olds Armas Harding and Laura Rueda, both died in the crash.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Vaughn’s daughters, 5-year-old Aura Camarono and a 6-year-old were wearing seat belts, but were not in child safety seats as required by law.

Both young girls were taken to Scottish Rite where Aura was pronounced dead.

The 28-year-old woman in the front seat of the Camaro is still in the hospital being treated for her injuries.

TRENDING STORIES:

Vaughn is being charged with murder, three counts of homicide by vehicle, two counts of transporting a child in a vehicle without proper restraint, driver required to wear a seatbelt, two counts of cruelty to children, serious injury by vehicle, reckless driving and speeding. He was arrested and booked into the Gwinnett County Jail on Friday.

Aura’s family described her as a “beautiful, innocent, goofy girl” whose life was cut too short.

“She will forever be 5 yrs old. She will be missed by all of us who had the pleasure of knowing her,” her family wrote on a GoFundMe page.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: