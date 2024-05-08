DA Sandra Doorley slapped with fines for Webster speeding incident. How much will she pay?

Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley has been fined for speeding through Webster last month.

According to Webster Town Court officials, Doorley will be be asked to pay $183 in connection with the traffic violation. The payment due includes a $90 fine and a $93 surcharge.

Webster judges opted to have an out-of-town judge levy the fines. Chosen was Town of Ontario Justice William Benedict II.

Rather than immediately stop for a Webster police officer on Phillips Road in Webster, Doorley instead drove to her nearby home, ignored some of the officer's requests for information, telephoned the officer's police chief, and called the officer an "a-hole."

Body worn camera footage of Doorley's April 22 encounter with Webster Police Officer Cameron Crisafulli quickly went viral upon its release by the town police.

Doorley last month said that she pleaded guilty to the traffic violation one day after the encounter. She admitted that she was driving 20 miles over the posted speed limit - traveling 55 mph in a posted 35 mph zone.

She has also apologized for her actions - via a 30-second video that she released to the community, through an interview with WHEC-TV (Channel 10), which was the lone local media interview she did, and in a column she penned and was published in the Democrat and Chronicle.

Doorley told the Democrat and Chronicle last month that she phoned Webster Police Chief Dennis Kohlmeier while still in her vehicle on April 22 to alert him that she planned to drive into her driveway and did not want the officer to think she was a threat.

The encounter sparked debate in the community on whether Doorley should resign her post. Doorley said that she has reported herself to an attorney grievance committee, which could discipline her.

The Monroe County's Office of Public Integrity will investigate the incident. Gov. Kathy Hochul has also referred the incident to the state's Commission on Prosecutorial Conduct, which has yet to hear a case partly because of challenges to its legal standing.

The attorney disciplinary committee will also investigate whether there was unethical conduct. At one point, Doorley said she would prosecute the ticket herself, a statement that would pose ethical problems if taken seriously.

Doorley was first elected in 2011 and won re-election last year in a contest in which she was unopposed.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Sandra Doorley slapped with $183 in fines for Webster speeding incident