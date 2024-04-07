DA: Man charged with murder after striking, killing pedestrian with car in Brockton

A man is being charged with murder after striking and killing a pedestrian with his car in Brockton on Saturday morning.

According to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office, on Saturday around 8:53 a.m., Brockton Police received several 911 calls for reports of a motor vehicle versus pedestrian crash at 65 North Main Street.

Upon arrival, Brockton Police located the operator of the motor vehicle who was identified as Vasco Semedo, 45, of Brockton, being detained by people at the scene.

Police located a male victim, unresponsive on the pavement in front of the motor vehicle.

He was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital before being med-flighted to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead around 10:34 p.m.

The victim was identified as 50-year-old Stuart Smith.

According to authorities, Semedo was driving a Toyota Rav 4 when he struck Smith with his vehicle, then backed up and drove into the victim a second time before getting out of the vehicle and repeatedly striking Smith with a brick on the ground.

Semedo will be arraigned on murder charges in Brockton District Court on Monday.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

