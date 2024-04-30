DA: Johnstown men facing multiple charges after drug bust

Apr. 30—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Authorities seized nearly $80,000 worth of suspected drugs during a bust Friday and arrested two Johnstown men as a result, according to Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer.

Dashaun CarMichael, 43, and Tishaun CarMichael, 22, were arrested following the raid at a home on the 1100 block of Solomon Street, according to Neugebauer.

Neugebauer said in a press release that law enforcement were alerted to possible drug activity by a notice to a drug tip line.

When a search warrant was executed, authorities discovered approximately 5.3 grams of suspected crack cocaine with a street value of $530; approximately 775.4 grams of suspected heroin with fentanyl, with a street value of $77,000, which someone was attempting to destroy in a bathroom sink; 230 stamp bags of suspected fentanyl, with a street value of $2,300 found in a toilet trap; $2,417 in cash; a digital scale; and a 9mm Ruger handgun, according to the district attorney's office.

"Thank you to the community for bringing valuable information to the attention of law enforcement," Neugebauer said. "Police were able to thoroughly investigate a tip and ultimately used their skills and training to quickly prevent the destruction of evidence."

Dashaun CarMichael has been charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and two counts of possession of a controlled substance, as well as one count each of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and persons not to possess a firearm.

Tishaun CarMichael was charged with two counts each of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.

Court records show that both men were arraigned Friday by District Judge Kevin Price.

They have a preliminary hearing scheduled for Thursday in front of Price and are currently housed at Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg.

The Johnstown Police Department, Pennsylvania State Police, the Cambria County Drug Task Force and Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General conducted the investigation, and officers from the Cambria County Special Emergency Response Team executed the search warrant.