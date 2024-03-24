The D.I.R.T. Project embarking on sixth water irrigation project in Kenya

Mar. 24—WILKES-BARRE — Joshua Salvaterra and The D.I.R.T. Project he founded will soon embark on their fourth venture to Kenya, to help build a sixth water irrigation system that will provide clean water and food in a remote village.

D.I.R.T. stands for Deeply Invested In Reaching the Third World. The nonprofit raises money to help people in developing countries.

Salvaterra said The D.I.R.T. Project started off as a vision on March 25, 2018, and within only four short weeks, it became a reality — officially launching on April 22, Earth Day.

"The mission for The D.I.R.T. Project is to raise funds for those living in Third World countries in order to provide them with water wells and water irrigation systems," Salvaterra said. "This will give them clean water and the ability to grow their own food and work their own land in order to become a more self-sustaining community."

Salvaterra said funds are raised by selling shirts and using the profits to build D.I.R.T. projects. They will also take donations through their partner, Kids for the Kingdom, where 100% of all donations given will go toward a D.I.R.T. project.

"Dig In and join our Dirt Crew," Salvaterra said. "I'm D.I.R.T. — are you?"

Salvaterra said while he was working at his parents' nonprofit, he had many opportunities to do fun and worthwhile projects on a local level. His parents — John and Petra Plucenik — have more than 25 years of experience working within our community to help women in crisis pregnancy, as well as drug and alcohol prevention programs for at-risk youth.

"I got my start taking children from housing developments and providing them with constructive ways to spend their time such as swimming, day camps, baseball games and bowling," Salvaterra said. "Then as different members of my family went on mission trips around the world to places such as Haiti, Kenya, Ghana and Guatemala, they came back with incredibly inspiring stories that created a deeper hunger in me to do more."

Salvaterra said it's been great to partner with different charities and participate in things like funding water wells, sponsoring feeding programs and donating to orphanages.

"But recently, I feel that God has given me a vision that can potentially take things to a whole new level," he said. "What's even better is that I can invite others to be a part of it as well. The D.I.R.T. Project is on a mission to raise funds and give away 100% of the profits to create water irrigation systems to under-developed communities."

The D.I.R.T. Project is partnering with a fully established nonprofit called Kids for the Kingdom. For more than 20 years, Salvaterra said Kids for the Kingdom has been doing amazing work in 15 countries throughout the world.

Salvaterra said the Dirt Project has partnered with local businesses like Royal Bakery, which hosted a fish fry fundraiser on Friday, March 8.

"So hopefully with some added exposure to our community, we could make this year's fundraiser the greatest one yet," Salvaterra said. "As always, please remember we can't do this without the support of all of our generous donors who make this dream a reality."

All donations go to Kids for the Kingdom Inc., The D.I.R.T. Project's 501c3 partner, and are tax deductible.

"Your contribution will make an impact, whether you donate $5 or $500," Salvaterra said. "Every little bit helps."

To donate, visit The Dirt Project Facebook page or go to www.kidsforthekingdom.org/clean-water/.

Awareness is key

"We are so blessed to partner with such an incredible organization like Kids for the Kingdom," Salvaterra said. "The work they do around the world is such an inspiration, and we are so thankful to play a part in the work they do."

Salvaterra said the two organizations have partnered to provide clean water wells and irrigation systems for those in need.

A new partner Salvaterra has found is Bill Corcoran Jr., founder and CEO of the OnTheStacks.

Corcoran recently purchased his new headquarters from Salvaterra's parents, and the two young men became instant friends. Corcoran intends to travel to Kenya with Salvaterra and the Dirt Project in July to witness the good work being done there. Corcoran will then gather information and air four one-hour informational shows about the Dirt Project and its humanitarian work.

"There are many ways in which people can help — for free and monetarily," Corcoran said.

Corcoran said the general public can make a monetary contribution to the fundraising campaign on Indiegogo. He said there are several levels available starting at just $10 and every person that contributes will receive a perk.

"We have corporate sponsor packages available upon request," Corcoran said. "Businesses can be a sponsor and in return, receive an ad on each of the four episodes and more."

Interested donors can contact Bill Corcoran Jr. for more information at letstalk@onthestacks.com or by calling 570-609-1237.

The general public can contribute to Corcoran's Indiegogo fundraising campaign at igg.me/at/OnTheStacks.

"I teamed up with Josh for this cause because I share his vision and I believe in the transformative impact of storytelling," Corcoran said. "Being part of this project transcends merely producing high quality podcast content or installing water wells — it's about being part of something much bigger than ourselves, empowering communities, and fostering sustainable, global change."

Corcoran said his high school track coach once said to him: "To those who have been given much, much will be expected."

"I've internalized that notion of responsibility accompanying privilege," Corcoran said. "As an entrepreneur and community leader, I recognize it's imperative to drive change and contribute meaningfully. For me, this endeavor represents the pinnacle of giving back."

Kids For the Kingdom

Tim Dable, Executive Director at Kids For the Kingdom, said the organization is a non-profit working to bring practical aid, hope and the message of the gospel to kids, orphans, widows and those in need in 18 countries around the world.

"We have been partnering with Joshua since 2013," Dable said. "He was looking for an organization to give to and asked his mom about us, as she had worked alongside us for years. She suggested for him to get in touch with Kids for the Kingdom."

Dable said Salvaterra's first gift was to fund a water well at a small school in rural Nakuru, Kenya.

"He came up with The D.I.R.T. Project concept a few years later and we have collaborated on five different water projects/self-sustaining farms and are starting work to identify number six. Joshua has been one of our strongest partners and supporters since he first gave over 10 years ago."

Dable said one of the greatest needs in developing countries is a reliable source of clean drinking water. He said filthy surface water drawn from streams or ponds creates substantial health issues — especially water-borne diseases and parasites.

After a survey of a rural area in Kenya, a health worker there stated, "100% of the children in this village have parasites. And nearly all of them have chronic low-grade malaria."

"Today, there is hope and health in that village," Dable said. "It came in the form of a water well that delivers fresh, clean water to the entire village."

