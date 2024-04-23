Cumberland man jailed on grand jury indictment

Apr. 23—CUMBERLAND — A city man remained jailed without bond Tuesday after he was arrested recently in Anne Arundel County on an indictment returned by a grand jury last January, according to the Allegany County Sheriff's Office.

Officers of the Anne Arundel County Policec Department and C3I detectives arrested Christoper Otis Cheek, 52, on April 16 before returning him to the Allegany County Detention Center where he remains confined without bail.

Cheek was charged with two counts of possession with intent to distribute controlled dangerous substances and misdemeanor drug possession before he appeared in circuit court where the no-bail order was issued.

Cheek is scheduled to appear May 14 in circuit court for a preliminary hearing.

He was indicted Jan. 17 by an Allegany County grand jury and a bench warrant was issued fthe same day, according to court records.