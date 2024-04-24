CT man charged with DUI in New Year’s Eve crash after cutting off GPS bracelet, fleeing state

Police have arrested a man who allegedly cut off a GPS bracelet and fled the state after he was suspected to have been under the influence during a crash on New Year’s Eve in Rocky Hill that left one person in critical condition.

David Ferrari, 35, of Haddam faces charges of operating a motor vehicle under the influence, reckless driving, operating under suspension (alcohol suspension), second-degree assault with a motor vehicle and first-degree reckless endangerment, according to the Rocky Hill Police Department.

Police said they believe Ferrari was impaired when he was involved in a two-car rollover crash on Dec. 31 at the intersection of West Street and Gilbert Avenue. The driver of one of the vehicles involved suffered serious injuries and was initially listed in critical condition.

According to police, Ferraro was not cooperative with the investigation conducted by members of the Mid-State Accident Reconstruction Squad.

During the crash, he had a GPS bracelet on in connection with three pending cases in Middletown Superior Court, including two violation of probation matters and one case involving charges of evading responsibility, tampering with evidence, operating under suspension and improper use of a marker or license plate, court records show. The probation violations stemmed from two prior DUI convictions, according to court records.

Police said Ferrari cut off his GPS bracelet following the crash and fled the state. Investigators later obtained a warrant charging him in the New Year’s Eve crash.

“Officers learned of David Ferrari’s whereabouts and coordinated with law enforcement in other areas of the country to locate Ferrari,” Rocky Hill Sgt. Jeffrey Foss-Rugan said in a statement Tuesday.

Ferrari was taken into custody by Rocky Hill police on Tuesday morning and held on bonds totaling $3.5 million. He was expected to be arraigned on the charges stemming from the crash in New Britain Superior Court on Wednesday, Foss-Rugan said.

Ferrari also faces three counts of first-degree failure to appear in connection with his pending cases in Middletown. He will appear there at a later date.

“We want to thank all of our local, state, and federal partners for assisting the Rocky Hill Police Department in this investigation,” Foss-Rugan said. “The Rocky Hill Police Department stands committed to providing exceptional service. We will stop at no end, leave no stone unturned, and follow all leads in the pursuit of justice for victims and the community.”