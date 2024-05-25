Crockett says GOP colleagues gave her a ‘thumbs up, winks’ after Greene tiff

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) signaled Friday that several of her Republican colleagues showed their approval of her response to the fracas with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) last week, even giving her a “thumbs up.”

Asked by MSNBC host Joy Reid about the spat and how it is to work alongside Greene, Crockett said it is “completely unproductive.”

“Listen, she is showing the world who she is and the fact that the Republicans continue to give her cover, it tells us who they are as well,” she said in an interview Friday on “The ReidOut”. “Now, they want to disassociate themselves from her, but in reality, when you don’t check her, you basically are complicit in the things that she does.”

“I will tell you that I’ve had thumbs up winks and comments from the other side. Some of them I like your lashes, like, listen, nobody’s coming for her defense,” she added later in the interview. “And they’re all patting me on my back.”

The exchange was related to a House Oversight Committee hearing last week that devolved into chaos after Greene accused Crockett of wearing “fake eyelashes.” The comment was panned by many on the left for its racial undertones, and Crockett reupped that argument Friday.

“It did not seem as if my colleague understood that someone can be diverse and qualified,” she told Reid. “And it is why you have people like me that get very frustrated, not just in the halls of Congress, but in general in this country.”

Greene’s remark led to a detour on whether the comment should be taken off the record. Later in the proceeding, Crockett asked leaders what rhetoric would be considered in violation of congressional protocol.

“If someone on this committee then starts talking about somebody’s bleach blonde bad built butch body, that would not be engaging in personalities, correct?” Crockett said, likely a jab at the fiery Georgia Republican.

The Texas Democrat has since moved to trademark the term “bleach blonde bad built butch body,” and has fundraised off the exchange by selling merchandise. In response to the mockery, Greene posted a workout video online, defending her “built and strong” physique.

“Yes my body is built and strong NOT with nips, tucks, plastic, or silicone, but through a healthy lifestyle,” the 49-year-old lawmaker wrote Monday on social media platform X.

