Criminal history of 24-year-old convicted felon charged in Augusta Mall shooting

Court records in Richmond and Columbia counties show the 24-year-old woman arrested Monday for allegedly opening fire and shooting one person inside of Dillard's at Augusta Mall has an extensive criminal history and is a convicted felon.

One person was shot inside the Dillard's store just after 1:40 p.m. Sunday. Both the shooter and victim fled the scene before law enforcement and EMS arrived.

Richmond County sheriff's deputies later learned the shooting victim, who has not yet been identified, drove themselves to a local hospital and was being treated for a gunshot wound, according to previous reporting.

Tybrea Elester Nicole Nelson, 24, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault in connection to the shooting, according to the sheriff's office.

Here's what we know about Nelson's criminal history, according to Richmond and Columbia County court records:

First arrest in 2016

Nelson was first arrested in Augusta in November 2016 and charged with:

Misdemeanor failure to yield while turning left

Improper tag

No drivers licence

She pleaded guilty to two of the charges and was sentenced to one year of probation and issued a $692.50 fine.

First felony arrest at 17 years old

Just three months after her first arrest, she was arrested again in Augusta in February 2017 for felony criminal damage to property in the second degree.

She was sentenced to five years of probation and the court imposed a fine of $730.

Three arrests in 2019

In January 2019, Nelson was arrested in Augusta and charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana. The case was dismissed and the charges were dropped.

Just two months later in May 2019, Nelson was charged with felony driving without a license, giving false information to law enforcement and failure to stop at a stop sign in Augusta.

She pleaded guilty to all charges and the felony charge was dropped to a misdemeanor.

Nelson was sentenced to one year of probation and ordered to pay a $1,320 fine.

In September 2019, she was charged with misdemeanor giving a false name or birthday to an officer in Augusta and sentenced to one year of probation. She was also ordered to pay a $150 fine.

Arrests in 2020, 2021

In July 2020, Nelson was charged with a misdemeanor stop sign violation in Augusta and sentenced in June 2021 to pay a fine of $140.

In April 2021, she pleaded guilty to felony aggravated assault in Augusta, which was reduced to misdemeanor battery - family violence. She was sentenced to one year of probation.

Most recent arrests in Columbia County

In December 2023, Nelson was arrested in Columbia County and charged with felony shoplifting.

Two months later in February, she was charged with misdemeanor theft by shoplifting, misdemeanor fleeing or attempting to allude a police officer, and misdemeanor driving with a suspended license.

On April 18, just 10 days before the shooting at Augusta Mall, she was arraigned and entered a plea.

