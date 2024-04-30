Woman, 24, charged in shooting inside Dillard's at Augusta Mall

A 24-year-old woman was arrested Monday in connection to a shooting inside of the Dillard's at Augusta Mall on Sunday.

Tybrea Elester Nicole Nelson, 24, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault for her role in the shooting at the Augusta Mall, according to a news release from the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.

Nelson's city of residence was not released.

"No further information available at this time," according to a statement from the sheriff's office issued Tuesday morning.

What we know about the shooting at Augusta Mall

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office confirmed one person was shot inside the Dillard's store just after 1:40 p.m. Sunday. Both the shooter and victim fled the scene before law enforcement and EMS arrived minutes later.

Richmond County sheriff's deputies later learned the shooting victim, who has not yet been identified, drove themselves to a local hospital and was being treated for a gunshot wound, according to previous reporting.

The sheriff's office released a BOLO alert late Sunday featuring a photo of two women, stating they were wanted for questioning in relation to the shooting. Sheriff's office officials did not immediately respond to a request seeking clarification as to whether or not Nelson was one of the women pictured in the BOLO.

