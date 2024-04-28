Heavy police presence reported at Augusta Mall following shooting
Richmond County Sheriff's Office deputies are at the Augusta Mall after reports of a shooting at Dillard's.
An Augusta Chronicle reporter on scene witnessed people running out of the mall at about 1:45 p.m. Sunday.
Minutes later, nearly a dozen patrol cars, two ambulances and three Central EMS SUVs responded to the scene, according to our reporter.
A Dillard's employee at the scene said she started hiding behind the counter when she heard there was a shooting inside the store. Multiple employees said they hid inside a bathroom.
Investigators were on their way to the scene, according to the sheriff's office.
"[The] investigation is in its early stages and there is no additional information available at this time," according to a news release from the sheriff's office issued early afternoon Sunday.
This story will be updated as new information becomes available.
This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Deputies respond to shooting at Augusta Mall