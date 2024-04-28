Heavy police presence reported at Augusta Mall following shooting

Richmond County Sheriff's Office deputies are at the Augusta Mall after reports of a shooting at Dillard's.

An Augusta Chronicle reporter on scene witnessed people running out of the mall at about 1:45 p.m. Sunday.

Minutes later, nearly a dozen patrol cars, two ambulances and three Central EMS SUVs responded to the scene, according to our reporter.

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office responded to the Augusta Mall Sunday afternoon for shots fired, according to officials.

A Dillard's employee at the scene said she started hiding behind the counter when she heard there was a shooting inside the store. Multiple employees said they hid inside a bathroom.

Investigators were on their way to the scene, according to the sheriff's office.

"[The] investigation is in its early stages and there is no additional information available at this time," according to a news release from the sheriff's office issued early afternoon Sunday.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Deputies respond to shooting at Augusta Mall