Crime Stoppers: 3 wanted on felony warrants

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — This week on Crime Stoppers, law enforcement needs your help locating three individuals wanted on felony warrants.

If you have information regarding the cases below, call Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan at (517) 483-STOP. You can remain anonymous.

Those who contact Crime Stoppers with information can get up to a $1,000 award.

Jamarri Rashawn Parris

Photo Courtesy Jackson County Law Enforcement.

Jamarri Rashawn Parris, 18, is being sought on a felony warrant for a weapons offense out of Jackson. He’s 5 foot 10 inches and 140 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Eddie Ramirez Jr

Photo Courtesy Lansing Police Department.

Eddie Ramirez Jr, 32, is wanted on a felony warrant for invasion of privacy from the Lansing Police Department. He is 5 foot 8 inches and 170 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Trevor Kelly Holt

Photo Courtesy Jackson County law enforcement.

Trevor Kelly Holt, 45 is wanted out Jackson on a felony warrant for dangerous drugs. He’s 5 foot 11 inches and 232 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

