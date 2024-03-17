Crews recover body found floating in Cumberland River

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Emergency crews spent Sunday afternoon working to recover a body that was reportedly found floating in the Cumberland River.

According to the Nashville Fire Department (NFD), the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) told the Office of Emergency Management (OEM) that crews saw a body floating down the river right before the Martin Luther King Bridge on Sunday, March 17.

Fire officials said the individual surfaced from the water wearing a “maroon colored shirt and does not fit the description of the missing student.”

In a statement to News 2, an NFD spokesperson said OEM crews launched a boat with a Metro Nashville police officer on board to recover the body.

The identity of the individual has not been released. Officials said the TWRA would remain on scene.

No other information was immediately released.

