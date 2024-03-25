Crews respond to fire at high-rise apartment building in Squirrel Hill South

Emergency crews are responding to a fire at a high-rise apartment building in Squirrel Hill South.

First responders were called to Murray Towers at 4:44 p.m. They are working to get everyone out of the building.

Our crew was in the area when they noticed smoke coming from the building.

Channel 11′s Antoinette DelBel is at the scene. Check back on Channel 11 News through 6:30 p.m.

The fire started on the sixth floor.

Murray Avenue is lined with fire trucks as crews continue to evacuate residents.

We’re working to learn if anyone is hurt.

