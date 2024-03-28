Crash shuts down Route 633 in Alleghany County

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation says Route 633, McKinney Hollow Road, in Alleghany County, is shut down after a crash early Thursday morning.

The department says the crash is on McKinney Hollow Road, near Soldiers Retreat Road. All north and southbound lanes are closed, and the crash is close to the Botetourt County line.

Drivers can expect delays and are encouraged to find an alternative route until the crash is cleared.

