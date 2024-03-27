After Covenant, Tennesseans wanted to protect kids from gun violence. That didn't happen.

On Wednesday, citizens across Nashville and beyond will commemorate the one-year anniversary of The Covenant School shooting.

People will pray. Thousands will link arms for 4 miles from Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt to the Tennessee State Capitol.

Others will partake in countless moments of silence to grieve the adult and student victims of this tragedy:

What the Covenant School tragedy did and didn't do

Have we accomplished anything to make a difference in their name?

Most Tennesseans in surveys say they want reforms to firearms laws and that did not happen. Of the 19,000 residents who submitted a comment for an August special legislative session, 84% said they wanted children to be protected from gun violence – now the No. 1 killer of minors.

The legislature and governor did approve more grants for public safety officers in schools, indemnified firearms and ammunition sellers from civil lawsuits, and made gun locks free to residents who request them. That falls short of public sentiment.

Moreover, ideas pushed by two former governors, Bill Haslam and Phil Bredesen, and former U.S. Sen. Bill Frist, Dr. Alex Jahangir and Pastor Clay Stauffer, to keep firearms out of the hands of people who are a danger to themselves or others failed to get a vote during the special session called by Gov. Bill Lee.

Growing engaged citizens of any age is a significant accomplishment

However, in spite of these setbacks, there was something huge that happened. A wave of citizen participation and unity of purpose emerged in the months to come from people of diverse backgrounds, including parents, gun owners, conservatives and liberals.

Citizens who had never been to a legislative session came to meetings with signs and determination even as some lawmakers wanted them to go away.

They persisted. New groups formed such as Voices for a Safer Tennessee, which is organizing the 4-mile human chain Wednesday.

They are sending a message that they are not going away and plan to keep pushing elected leaders to do better. They are bringing their children to these rallies and protests to train future generations of engaged citizens.

For this change to come to fruition, it requires persistence, strategic patience and doggedness – qualities these folks all possess.

A year later, so much more should have been done, but important seeds have been planted that, if continually nurtured, will yield important fruit to get to the ultimate goal: Keeping children safer from gun violence.

