A year after The Covenant School shooting, have we made children safer? Sorry, no

Nashville collectively sorrowed on March 27, 2023, and in the days and weeks following the events of that horrific morning.

Almost immediately, thousands of decorations in The Covenant School’s colors bloomed on mailboxes, doors, and poles, many accompanied by signs proclaiming, “I stand with Covenant.”

And we did. The tragedy of those six lives having been snuffed out so senselessly was on everyone’s minds as we met friends, neighbors and family members and talked about how the unthinkable had finally come here.

As a community, we reeled contemplating the horror of having lost those wonderful human beings and, yes, also the troubled individual whose own pain had driven the devastation.

But it wasn’t truly unthinkable, was it? The fact is that a heartbreaking catastrophe like the one wrought that early spring day was all but inevitable.

Inevitable in an increasingly armed state where permitless carry is the law of the land and where automatic weapons are more easily obtained than a new cell phone. Inevitable in a country which saw 656 mass shootings in 2023. That’s 13 per state, if the shootings were evenly distributed across all states, but they aren’t.

Mass shootings occur most often in states like ours where gun laws are most lax.

Guest opinion column: Why are gun rights more important to some than the right to turn 10?

The summer of 2023 was joyless for so many children and families

Here, in Tennessee, our children die by gun deaths at a far higher rate than from any other causes. The incidence of children being murdered by firearms is 36% higher here than in our nation as a whole. These are the statistics, but there is searing pain behind these numbers, a sad reality in our state.

Mourners march from Public Square Park after a vigil for the Covenant School shooting in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

Human beings can pull through other calamities in life such as the death of a spouse, a parent, or loss of one’s livelihood. After an adjustment period, individuals’ contentment returns to about the same levels as before the catastrophic event.

However, there is one loss that most can never fully overcome – the death of a child.

Parents all over Tennessee have been left to try to pick up the threads of their lives after burying a child lost to gun violence.

Last year, three more sets of moms and dads, those of Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney, joined too many others marking the passage of time by the absence of their children.

It was summer trips devoid of pleasure, birthdays no longer marking steps towards adulthood, joyless holidays anticipated with dread.

The seasons have passed without meaningful changes to our laws

It was early spring that Monday morning last year. The air was scented with flowers and the skies rang with bird song.

For most of us, the season carried the promise of renewal. After The Covenant School shooting, many of us thought, “This will surely, finally, make a difference. This will be the beginning of the end of gun violence against our children.”

We may have shed some tears as we tied Covenant’s colors to our mailboxes and got on with our lives; we had our hopes, but also schedules to keep, plans for our days.

Months passed and summer came on, with its sunshiny days and heat beating down on the emblems that remained affixed to posts and porches.

Then, autumn leaves began to fall, followed by a season of snow and ice. Now, spring bulbs have appeared and the trees are blooming, reminders that another spring has arrived and … nothing.

Nothing has changed, seemingly no progress at all has been made towards addressing the staggering scourge of gun violence in our state.

Our dreams of progress have faded like the once bright ribbons that can be seen paled and drooping all across Nashville.

Katherine Willey, a former banker and university instructor, is a community volunteer in Nashville.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Covenant School shooting: Tennessee has not made children any safer