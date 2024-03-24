We Covenant School moms invite the community to link arms on March 27 for hope and healing

On March 27, Covenant School families will join alongside Tennessee families touched by firearm tragedy and community advocates to take part in an event that is both familiar and emotional, heartfelt and hopeful, public and yet still deeply private.

We’ll join together and link arms in a 4-mile line stretching from Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt to the Tennessee State Capitol as part of an event coordinated by Voices for a Safer Tennessee called Linking Arms for Change.

It's the second time this event has taken place. The first was in April 2023, shortly after the shootings at The Covenant School. All of us were reeling from the grief, and we felt the best way to cope with our sorrow was to be together, to show that our entire community was hurting and to express our shared belief that the only way to address these types of tragedies is to change Tennessee’s laws related to firearm safety.

Gun violence is the top cause of death for children

We come to our belief with the knowledge that many of our families are firearm owners.

Covenant School families lock arms and hold hands to demonstrate for gun safety and common sense gun laws as part of a three-mile human chain from the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt to the Tennessee State Capitol Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn.

Our goal is not to weaken the Second Amendment rights of responsible gun owners but to urge our lawmakers to take pragmatic steps to keep guns out of the hands of people whose reason for owning them is to harm themselves or other people. We truly believe there’s a way forward on this incredibly emotional issue.

Like the victims at Covenant, so many innocent children and adults across Tennessee have died as a result of preventable firearm tragedies. Gun violence is the No. 1 killer of children in Tennessee, taking more lives than automobile accidents. Tennessee is ninth in the nation for most deaths by firearm. And more than half of those deaths are people who take their own lives, many of them residents of rural areas of Tennessee. As the trendline for firearm tragedies in our state continues to climb, we refuse to believe the only option is to do nothing.

Let’s get 13,000 community members together

So, on March 27 at 5:00 p.m., on the one-year anniversary of the Covenant tragedy, thousands of Tennesseans will gather wearing red and linking arms stretching in a line from a place where children’s lives are saved to a place where the future of children’s lives are decided.

Abby McLean

We invite everyone to join as we memorialize the victims of the Covenant shooting as well as all lives lost to firearm tragedies. Together we will continue our collective healing while displaying hope that the movement for change in our gun laws is growing and will not go away. To take part in Linking Arms for Change, just go to www.safertn.org and register. We need 13,000 community members to successfully complete the human chain.

The lives of our children and of our families were forever changed on March 27, 2023.

No parent should drop their child off at school and question whether they will survive the day; whether they will get to pick them up in the afternoon. Preventing that anxiety is a goal we all share regardless of our political views. As Covenant parents and supporters of Voices for a Safer Tennessee, we’re committed to protecting the lives of all children in Tennessee from preventable gun violence.

We want to create change in our state so that what happened at Covenant doesn’t happen to another child, another family, another school, or another community.

Lori Buck

We are committed to making change. Change that will make a difference in every single Tennesseans' life.

Abby McLean and Lori Buck are both parents of students at The Covenant School in Nashville.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Covenant School shooting: Mark one-year anniversary by linking arms