COURT ROUNDUP: Man accused of stealing truck before fatal crash charged with murder

Mar. 23—A Konowa man was charged with first-degree murder last week stemming from a January incident where he was accused of stealing a truck and getting into a fatal crash that killed a passenger, Taylor Conaway.

Trenton Cole Davis, 27, was charged March 19 in Cleveland County with one count of first-degree murder, one count of unauthorized use of a vehicle and two other misdemeanors.

The U.S. Marshal Service in coordination with the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office, apprehended Davis in Ada.

"The location of the incident presented some jurisdictional challenges to determine if it occurred on tribal land," lead Detective Ray Kimbrough said in a press release. "We worked closely with the Bureau of Indian Affairs and local tribes to clarify jurisdiction. I am appreciative of the support from all involved agencies. Ultimately, our collective aim was to ensure justice, particularly for the victim who lost her life in this incident."

A January traffic stop near State Highway 9 led to a pursuit. Deputies lost sight of the vehicle, but were informed via an automated cellphone message that a crash occurred in the area of 192nd Avenue Southeast and Alameda. Upon arriving to the scene, officers found that two people had been ejected from the vehicle.

"Mr. Davis' choices that day resulted in an unnecessary tragedy," Sheriff Chris Amason said. "I commend my detectives for their commitment and diligence in this case."

A warrant was issued for Davis on March 20. He is currently in custody in Pontotoc County.

Norman man charged with child abuse

A Norman man has been charged with child abuse after being accused of punching a minor child in the arm.

Joshua King, 36, was charged March 14 with one count of child abuse.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the incident was reported to a school resource officer, who informed the police that a child had shown bruising and said it was from King during a visit to King's home.

The child was interviewed by Abbott House. Police who later interviewed King said King denied putting his hands on the child.

An arrest warrant was issued March 19.