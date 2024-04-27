Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children of Northwest Arkansas looking for volunteers

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children of Northwest Arkansas asks for volunteers to serve as advocates for abused and neglected children in Benton, Carroll, Madison and Washington counties.

The goal is thirty new volunteer advocates by June 30. CASA of NWA aims to address the pressing need for compassionate support within the court system.

The nonprofit organization aims to provide caring volunteers who work to advocate for the needs of children who have experienced abuse or neglect.

Gus Plume, a board member of CASA of NWA, emphasized the critical role advocates play in providing stability and support for children navigating the challenges of the court system.

Recent statistics reveal that there are currently 22 children within the court system who lack advocates.

“I recently learned about a child who had been waiting for reading classes. While we often take such services for granted, they are not readily available to many children, especially those within the court system represented by CASA,” said Plume.

To address the urgent need for volunteers, CASA of NWA will be hosting a virtual information session on May 1 at 11:45 a.m. This session will provide prospective volunteers with valuable insights into the organization’s mission, the role of advocates, and how individuals can make a difference in the lives of children.

For more information about CASA of NWA and to register for the virtual information session, visit their website at www.casanwa.org.

