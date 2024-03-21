Could Arizona pass a version of the controversial Texas immigration law? What to know

A Tuesday ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court allows Texas to enforce a new immigration law permitting law enforcement to arrest migrants suspected of illegally entering the U.S. and deporting them.

However, just hours after the Supreme Court's decision, a federal appeals court blocked the law and scheduled a hearing Wednesday morning to review whether the legislation can be enforced.

The strict law brings back memories of the controversy surrounding Senate Bill 1070, Arizona's immigration-enforcement law was the toughest state measure in the nation at the time it was enacted in 2010.

Could an Arizona version of the Texas law happen here?

Here is what to know about the Texas legal battle.

What is SB4?

The controversial legislation, Texas Senate Bill 4, was passed by the Texas House and Senate in November and signed by Gov. Greg Abbott in December.

The law allows law enforcement to arrest people suspected of illegally entering the U.S. through the Texas-Mexico border and charge them with a crime, ranging from a class B misdemeanor to a second-degree felony.

Violators can be jailed and deported.

How did SB4 reach the U.S. Supreme Court?

The Supreme Court decision came after the U.S. Justice Department filed a lawsuit earlier this year against Texas claiming SB4 is unconstitutional and seeking to prohibit Texas from enforcing the law.

A district judge granted an injunction preventing the law from being enforced.

Texas appealed the ruling to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which said the law would take effect in early March unless the Supreme Court intervened.

Texas argues the injunction of SB4 prevents it from securing its border. The Biden administration says the Texas legislation undermines foreign relations and the authority of the federal government from “granting certain migrants reprieve from removal," according to Supreme Court documents.

How did the Supreme Court justices split on the ruling?

In support of the court’s ruling, Justice Amy Coney Barrett, joined by fellow conservative Justice Brett Kavanaugh, wrote that the 5th U.S. Court of Appeals should be the court to decide whether the law should be paused until it is fully litigated.

“If a decision does not issue soon, the applicants may return to this court," she wrote.

Liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor joined by Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson dissented, saying the federal government, not the state, has the authority over the entry and removal of noncitizens.

Why is the Texas legislation so controversial?

Along with the U.S. government, El Paso County, Texas, and two non-profits also have challenged the legislation in court. Critics call the legislation inhumane and unconstitutional.

Kate Melloy Goettel, the senior legal director at the American Immigration Council, said the Texas law could result in civil rights abuses.

“SB4 is cruel, inhumane, and clearly unconstitutional. And it is being mimicked in state legislatures across the country that put immigrant communities and families at risk,” she wrote in this press release. “All these bills could result in significant civil rights abuses, leading to widespread arrests and deportations by state actors without key federal protections.”

Could Arizona pass a law similar to the Texas legislation?

Arizona Senate President Warren Petersen, R-Gilbert, said the Texas law is still in flux in the courts and the House version of the Arizona Invasion Act, House Bill 2821, is being reviewed in the Senate.

It's likely to pass there on Republican party lines. And if Hobbs vetoes the House bill — which is a mirror of the vetoed Senate Bill 1231 — Petersen said that it could "absolutely" end up being repackaged as a resolution that wouldn't need Hobbs' approval to go on this year's ballot.

"That's a discussion we're having right now," Petersen said.

But he acknowledged it will take work on the part of Republicans to make that happen. Turning the Invasion Act into a ballot measure would be a "big, multi-caucus decision" in both the House and Senate.

