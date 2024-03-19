Could I-44 be six lanes soon? Budget proposal includes funds for much-needed improvements

Improvements to Interstate 44 in Springfield and the surrounding area have been a hope for locals and frequent visitors alike throughout the years. Year after year, state budgets have failed to allocate funds to the major highway but this year could finally be the year that brings new life — and six lanes — to I-44 in Springfield, Rolla and Joplin.

Last week, House Budget Chairman Cody Smith introduced the proposed budget plan for the next fiscal year. The roughly $50 billion plan includes $727.5 million designated for I-44 expansion. The project would widen the entire portion of the interstate through Springfield to six lanes, with funding to rebuild pavement, replace bridges and improve the interchange at Kansas Expressway. The goal is to alleviate congestion and improve the safety of the roadway both for drivers and for emergency responders.

Proposed state funding would pay for widening Interstate 44 to six lanes through Springfield, along with other improvements.

Tuesday morning, Smith and other representatives held a news conference to expand on the plans. Patrick McKenna, director of Missouri Department of Transportation, said the highway has fallen behind with ongoing maintenance.

"We've had about 30 years of deferred maintenance," he said. "Much of our infrastructure, we've kind of rested on our laurels from our parents and our grandparents and what they had built, and now's the time."

When spending so much public money, McKenna said the spending needs to be justified. With demand in Springfield rising, where the city is growing, attracting more businesses and becoming a hub for trucking companies, that justification is there in order to ensure infrastructure can support that growth.

Patrick McKenna, director of Missouri Department of Transportation, talks about the plan to widening I-44 to six lanes in Springfield, Rolla and Joplin during a press conference at Branco Enterprises on Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

What to expect from I-44 expansion in Springfield

Of the total $727.5 million, about $165 million is slated for improvements in Springfield. The rest is split between similar improvements and widening in Joplin and Rolla.

Half the funds for I-44 are set aside from general revenue, while the other half is in bond funds. By using general revenue, Smith said the costs fall less on taxpayers as the state relies less on borrowing money. In Joplin, the project would include upgrades to the I-44 interchange with Interstate 49.

More: Missouri House budget chairman trims $2 billion from governor’s proposed spending plan

"So really the areas most in need in the I-44 corridor will be addressed with this plan, and that will help alleviate greatly the traffic congestion and the safety issues that we see up and down I-44 now," Smith said.

This proposed plan would expand on some projects already funded in Springfield. The current budget year's Statewide Transportation Improvement Program included $114 million going toward the I-44 widening project from Kansas Expressway to State Highway 65, as well as an environmental study for a six-lane widening and improvement plan for the entire interstate.

Patrick McKenna, director of Missouri Department of Transportation, talks about the plan to widening I-44 to six lanes in Springfield, Rolla and Joplin during a press conference at Branco Enterprises on Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

Because of this study, McKenna said, if the proposed funds receive final approval later this year, the project would be further ahead to be able to get started with improvements. With the other widening projects already in the works, he said, these efforts would be merged to limit any inconvenience on drivers.

Earmarking funds for I-44 improvements mirrors last year's $2.8 billion appropriation to widen Interstate 70 from Blue Springs to Wentzville. With the I-70 project in the works, the expected funding has come in under budget, which Smith said can be reinvested into I-44. McKenna noted that the work on I-70 has made swift progress, with the first contract awarded within six months, something that usually takes two to three years.

More: Parson touts strong Missouri economy in summer State of the State address

Future of the budget plan

A one-day debate at the House Budget Committee on the proposal is scheduled for Monday. The overall budget must be completed by May 10. Smith's proposed budget cut $2 billion from the proposal Gov. Mike Parson made in January. Despite these cuts, the reconstruction of I-44 was a new addition.

Missouri House of Representatives Budget Chairman Cody Smith talks about the plan to widening I-44 to six lanes in Springfield, Rolla and Joplin during a press conference at Branco Enterprises on Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

Despite the budget being far from final, Smith said he is optimistic about the I-44 funding garnering support and making it into the final version of the budget. Especially with I-70 improvements approved last year, he said he feels there is consensus on the importance of putting money toward I-44.

"I feel good about those chances," he said.

Marta Mieze covers local government at the News-Leader. Have feedback, tips or story ideas? Contact her at mmieze@news-leader.com.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: I-44 widening in Springfield to six lanes could soon be reality