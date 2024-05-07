Coroner IDs man found dead in doorway in Dayton

May 7—The Montgomery County Coroner's Office has identified a man found dead Monday night in a doorway.

He was identified as 44-year-old Tyrans McGuire.

Dayton police responded around 10 p.m. to the 1700 block of West Stewart Street in DeSoto Bass after a man was found in a doorway, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.

The incident was initially reported as a shooting, but it wasn't clear whether any gunfire was confirmed, dispatch said.

