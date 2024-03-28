Corning Inc. expanding in Michigan with up to $900 million for solar facility, 1,100 jobs

Construction of a $900 million Corning Inc. manufacturing facility will soon break ground in Saginaw County, Michigan to meet increasing demand for solar power.

The new manufacturing facility located in Richland Township is expected to create 1,100 jobs, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in announcing the project. Starting wages are expected to exceed the median wage for the region and employees will receive a comprehensive benefits package, according to the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC).

Whitmer said Corning Inc. chose to locate the facility in Michigan over competing sites in the Midwest and Northeast. Michigan's talent pool and commitment to onshore critical clean energy supply chains were cited as factors.

Corning Inc. also has a chemical processing facility in Hemlock, Michigan involved in the semiconductor and solar industries.

"Corning has a long history of innovation and civic engagement," said MEDC CEO and MSF Board President Quentin Messer, Jr. "We are excited to welcome the company to Michigan to author the next chapters in its storied history right here in the Saginaw region moving forward.”

Polysilicon, a key material for solar, is manufactured at Corning Inc.'s Hemlock Semiconductor facility in Michigan. The Corning, N.Y.-based company is building a new solar manufacturing facility in Saginaw County, Michigan.

New Corning Inc. facility will create solar components

Corning Inc. is undertaking the project on behalf of its wholly owned subsidiary, Solar Technology LLC. The new Saginaw County facility will be dedicated to the creation of U.S.-made solar components, capitalizing on Corning Inc.'s capabilities in materials science.

“We are grateful for the strong leadership, collaboration and support from Governor Whitmer, the Michigan Legislature and the State of Michigan,” said Scott Forester, Corning Inc., division vice president and Solar Technology program executive.

“These approved incentives helped confirm Michigan as the natural choice for this new endeavor. The planned facility will create thousands of local jobs and advance the goal of expanding access to U.S. renewable energy solutions.”

Michigan Strategic Funds support the project

Michigan is supporting the project with incentives through the Michigan Strategic Fund totaling over $100 million. Approved incentives include:

A $68 million performance-based Critical Industries Program grant through the Strategic Outreach and Reserve Fund.

A 15-Year State Essential Services Assessment Exemption valued at $12.3 million.

A $29 million Strategic Site Readiness Program grant to Thomas Township for public infrastructure, road improvements and related expenses.

A property tax abatement from Richland Township is also expected in support of the project. Officials project over $5.6 billion in new personal income will be generated over 20 years by the direct, indirect, and induced jobs from the project.

