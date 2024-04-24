Coralville man who posed as an ATF agent sentenced for illegal possession of 20 firearms

A Coralville man who posed as an ATF agent and illegally owned nearly two dozen firearms, including an array of shotguns and rifles, was recently sentenced to eight years in prison.

Ken Nakato, 36, was sentenced to 100 months in prison after pleading guilty to one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

Nakato is barred from legally owning a firearm because of a 2017 domestic abuse assault conviction.

A domestic disturbance call in May 2023 set in motion a string of weapon discoveries. Over a roughly one-month period, Nakato "knowingly possessed" 20 firearms.

Domestic incident sparked investigation

An initial May search revealed more than seven guns in Nakato's, sparking a thorough investigation.

According to details laid out in the plea agreement, on May 17, 2023, officers were called to a Hiawatha residence to respond to a domestic disturbance. The caller, identified as Nakato's significant other, said that Nakato "was being verbally aggressive" and that they "needed help getting him to leave."

Nakato left the scene just moments before police arrived and was eventually stopped by Linn County authorities, who discovered he was barred from driving. They also found "a tactical vest" in the car that contained a rifle and ammunition.

An officer then returned to Nakato's significant other's residence to retrieve some of his belongings. That search yielded two handguns and a shotgun.

Police questioned Nakato on whether he was aware he was a convicted felon. He denied knowledge of any past felony convictions or of his inability to possess firearms and allowed police to search his vehicle.

Authorities found two more handguns and two rifles.

Plea details arsenal of guns, fake ATF role

Two days after authorities found Nakato's first round of guns on May 17, agents from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives searched Nakato's home.

Nakato confessed that he knew he couldn't own firearms, according to a statement released by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Iowa.

Nakato also texted someone on the night of May 19, 2023 and said he was "officially an employee of the ATF" and it would give him "a clear record," according to the statement.

Nakato then falsely told another person four days later on May 23 that he was "working with the ATF," and took seven guns and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition from said person.

The ATF does not employ Nakato.

Nakato was pulled over the next day, on May 24, by an Iowa State Trooper. The officer searched Nakato's vehicle and found two rifles and a handgun.

That same day on May 24, Nakato's relative told police that he had been using their credit card. The relative also told officers that Nakato kept firearms in their residence. The family member consented to a search of their home, where ATF agents discovered seven more weapons, including four rifles, and "several thousand rounds of ammunition," according to the plea deal.

Nakato asks a relative to buy guns

Two weeks later, on June 7, 2023, Nakato "persuaded" a relative to purchase two pistols for him because "someone had threatened their family," according to court documents.

Iowa City Police pulled over Nakato's Toyota Corolla a little more than a week later for a missing rear license plate on June 15. Under the driver's seat, officers found one of the weapons that was purchased by a relative on June 7 as well as two THC pens.

Nakato pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a felon in October and was sentenced by a Cedar Rapids court on April 17.

Ryan Hansen covers local government and crime for the Press-Citizen. He can be reached at rhansen@press-citizen.com or on X, formerly known as Twitter, @ryanhansen01.

This article originally appeared on Iowa City Press-Citizen: Coralville man sentenced for illegal gun possession, posing as ATF agent