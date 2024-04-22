Here are the latest nominees for the Press-Citizen's Student of the Week

The Iowa City Press-Citizen Student of the Week is back for another round of voting.

Each week, Johnson County high school principals across are asked to nominate students who excel in and out of the classroom.

The public can vote at press-citizen.com through noon on Thursday, April 25. The winner will be announced on Friday, April 26. An accompanying story will be published in the Press-Citizen.

This weekly contest opens on Mondays and closes on Thursdays each week. Students from public and private high schools in Johnson County are eligible to participate.

The last Student of the Week was Henry Davidson, a sophomore at Clear Creek Amana High School.

Here are this week's nominees:

Grace Kirschling, Iowa City High School

Grace Kirschling is a senior at Iowa City High School, described as "A friend to all" by Principal John Bacon. Kirschling is a top student and is also involved in a myriad of extracurricular activities. She is the broadcast editor of The Little Hawk, City High School's student newspaper, a leader in the choir, and is a varsity track star.

Cate Klitgaard, Regina Catholic High School

Glenn Plummer, Iowa City Regina High School principal, described senior Cate Klitgaard as "Not your average Homecoming queen. She is a well-rounded Regal who always does things the right way."

Klitgaard is a member of the National Honor Society and has a heavy course load of four AP classes, which include statistics, calculus, government, and literature. Klitgaard attends those classes while leading the Regina Regal girls' soccer team to a 4-1 start as captain. Klitgaard will attend the University of Wisconsin in the fall.

"[Klitgaard] embodies what being a Regina Regal is all about," Plummer told the Press-Citizen. "(She's) a grateful leader who is reliable, gives great effort, and has a positive attitude."

Do you want your student to be considered as Student of the Week? Ask your principal to send nominees to studentoftheweek@press-citizen.com.

This article originally appeared on Iowa City Press-Citizen: Help select the next Press-Citizen Student of the Week