Supporters rally on Pentacrest for Women's Resource and Action Center-hosted 'Take Back the Night'

Several hundred supporters rallied on the University of Iowa campus for "Take Back the Night" on Tuesday, April 23, sharing intimate experiences with sexual violence.

The large crowd, armed with dozens of handmade signs and spirited chants, weaved through the Pentacrest and downtown Iowa City.

The event drew more than 300 people and included speakers of all ages, gender identities and backgrounds.

Attendees march during a Take Back the Night Rally Tuesday, April 23, 2024 on the Pentacrest in Iowa City, Iowa.

University program organized rally

The University of Iowa's Women's Resource and Action Center hosted Tuesday's gathering.

"We're here tonight because there is so much room for a better future, one where nobody has to experience the reality of sexual violence," fourth-year University of Iowa student Anna Behrens said.

Behrens is also a Student Violence Prevention Program Assistant for the WRAC.

Supporters shouted, "People unite, take back the night," "Break the silence, stop the violence," and more. They held signs reading, "Stop sexual violence," "Love shouldn't hurt," and "It's everyone's issue."

Various signs referencing sexual assault statistics were also spread throughout campus Tuesday afternoon.

"College-aged women are five times more likely to experience sexual violence," one sign read. Another sign mentioned how 21 percent of survivors rely on the Rape Victim Advocacy Program, while the sign claimed only 20% of that funding comes from the University of Iowa.

Another sign documented how fewer than 20% of women and trans individuals "believe" that reported sexual assaults will be punished.

Attendees march during a Take Back the Night Rally Tuesday, April 23, 2024 on the Pedmall in Iowa City, Iowa.

Ryan Hansen covers local government and crime for the Press-Citizen. He can be reached at rhansen@press-citizen.com or on X, formerly known as Twitter, @ryanhansen01.

This article originally appeared on Iowa City Press-Citizen: 'Take Back the Night' sexual violence awareness rally held on UI campus