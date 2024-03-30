Cool, sweet treat in Erie: Where to find ice cream stands in your neighborhood
I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream.
April marks the start of the ice cream season and opening for many parlors around Erie.
Below is a list of the ice cream stands in the Erie area. Please feel free to message us if we missed your favorite place to get ice cream in the area.
Erie-area ice cream shops
Castle Ice Cream Shoppe, 7354 West Lake Road, Fairview Township. Open noon to 9 p.m.
Chelle's Cherryhill Chill, 8915 Route 6N, Springfield Township. Opening in April Hours: noon to 9 p.m.
Cold Stone Creamery, 360 Millcreek Plaza. Open all year round. Hours: noon to 10 p.m.
Connie's Ice Cream, 3150 W. 32nd St. 814-838-1008. Hours: 3 to 8 p.m. daily, except closed Tuesdays. Summer hours start April 1, 3 to 9 p.m.
Creamland, 6221 West Ridge Road, Fairview Township. 814-833-4523. Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, noon to 10 p.m. Sundays.
Dairy Oasis, 10204 West Lake Road, Lake City. 814-774-4938. Hours: noon to 9 p.m.
Dairy Queen, with several locations in the region. Find a location near you at bit.ly/DQSinErie.
Dairy Supreme, 104 E. Plum St., Edinboro. 814-734-1866. Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Denny's Ice Cream Stand, 929 Parade St. 814-454-1310. Hours: noon to 10 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays; 1 to 10 p.m. Sundays.
The Double Dipper, 5320 Buffalo Road, Harborcreek Township. 508-549-8379. Hours: 3 to 9 p.m., Mondays through Fridays; 1 to 9 p.m., weekends.
The Freezerie, 4393 West Ridge Road in Millcreek. 814-882-0782. Hours: 4 to 9 p.m., Wednesdays through Sundays.
Good Times Grill N’ Chill, 114 E. State St., Albion. 814-756-4243. Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Hank's Frozen Custard, 13940 Conneaut Lake Road, Conneaut Lake. Hours: noon to 10 p.m.
Heavenly Creamery, 264 Sandusky St., Conneaut, Ohio. 440-593-6080. Opening April 1, 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Ice Cream Shoppe, 3799 Shannon Road in Harbor Creek. 814-899-8888. Hours: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
J's Mainstreet Ice Cream & Hot Dog Shoppe, 9013 Main St., McKean. 814-923-1111. Hours through April: 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Mondays-Thursdays; 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Hours will be extended in summer.
KC's Ice Cream, 13283 Route 6, Corry. 814-651-5971. Open year round. Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays; 3 to 8 p.m., Sundays,; closed Mondays.
Kim’s Kreamery, 12643 Route 19, Waterford. 814-796-2200. Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. until school is out, then noon to 10 p.m. The 85 N. Main St., Union City, location opens April 7, 4-9 p.m. until school is out and then noon to 9 p.m. 814-438-2200.
King Kone Ice Cream & Foods, 802 E. 22nd St. 814-240-9417. Opens late April, early May depending on the weather. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Lucky Duck Creamery, 11220 Peach St., Waterford. Previously known as Mr. Shivers. Opening April 1. Hours: noon to 8 p.m.
Mad Millz, 443 W. Eighth St., Formerly known as Fat Lenny's. Hours: noon to 7 p.m., Thursdays through Sundays.
Maria’s Tasty Delights, 1701 W. 26th St. 814-882-7823. Hours: 2 to 9 p.m.
Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard-Gore Road, 1406 W. Gore Road. 814-868-8621. Hours: 2 to 9 p.m.
Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard-State Street, 427 State St. 814-413-7482 Hours: noon to 10 p.m.
Romolo Chocolates, 1525 W. Eighth St. 814-452-1933. Open year-round. Hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Mondays through Fridays; Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sundays.
Saegertown Dairy Inn, 685 Main St., Saegertown. 814-763-3333. Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Sara’s Restaurant, 25 Peninsula Drive. 814-833-1957. Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The Scoop, 13124 Route 19, Waterford. 814-218-5603 Hours: Weekdays, 6-9 p.m.; Saturdays and Sundays, noon-9 p.m.
The Straw Hat Sundae Shop, 207 S. Lake St., North East. 814-347-5166. Open year round. Hours: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Mondays through Fridays; noon to 10 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays.
Tasty Twist, 12753 Old Lake Road, North Springfield. 814-922-3603. Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Tutrone's Ice Cream, 3870 Peach St. 570-445-9000. Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Whippy Dip, 2527 Chestnut St.; 814-455-0598. Whippy Dip 2, 3100 W. 12th St. Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
White Turkey Drive-In, 388 E. Main Road, Conneaut, Ohio. 440-593-2209. Opening in May. Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
