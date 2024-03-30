Cool, sweet treat in Erie: Where to find ice cream stands in your neighborhood

I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream.

April marks the start of the ice cream season and opening for many parlors around Erie.

Below is a list of the ice cream stands in the Erie area. Please feel free to message us if we missed your favorite place to get ice cream in the area.

Erie-area ice cream shops

Castle Ice Cream Shoppe , 7354 West Lake Road, Fairview Township. Open noon to 9 p.m.

Chelle's Cherryhill Chill , 8915 Route 6N, Springfield Township. Opening in April Hours: noon to 9 p.m.

Cold Stone Creamery , 360 Millcreek Plaza. Open all year round. Hours: noon to 10 p.m.

Connie's Ice Cream , 3150 W. 32nd St. 814-838-1008. Hours: 3 to 8 p.m. daily, except closed Tuesdays. Summer hours start April 1, 3 to 9 p.m.

Creamland, 6221 West Ridge Road, Fairview Township. 814-833-4523. Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, noon to 10 p.m. Sundays.

Flurries and Snow Storms and other combinations of soft serve ice cream and treats, such as the Cookie Monster, are served at Whippy Dip II, 3100 W. 12th St.

Dairy Oasis , 10204 West Lake Road, Lake City. 814-774-4938. Hours: noon to 9 p.m.

Dairy Queen, with several locations in the region. Find a location near you at bit.ly/DQSinErie.

Dairy Supreme , 104 E. Plum St., Edinboro. 814-734-1866. Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Denny's Ice Cream Stand , 929 Parade St. 814-454-1310. Hours: noon to 10 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays; 1 to 10 p.m. Sundays.

The Double Dipper, 5320 Buffalo Road, Harborcreek Township. 508-549-8379. Hours: 3 to 9 p.m., Mondays through Fridays; 1 to 9 p.m., weekends.

Romolo Chocolates , 1525 W. Eighth St. 814-452-1933. Open year-round. Hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Mondays through Fridays; Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sundays.

Saegertown Dairy Inn , 685 Main St., Saegertown. 814-763-3333. Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sara’s Restaurant , 25 Peninsula Drive. 814-833-1957. Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Scoop, 13124 Route 19, Waterford. 814-218-5603 Hours: Weekdays, 6-9 p.m.; Saturdays and Sundays, noon-9 p.m.

The Straw Hat Sundae Shop , 207 S. Lake St., North East. 814-347-5166. Open year round. Hours: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Mondays through Fridays; noon to 10 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays.

Tasty Twist , 12753 Old Lake Road, North Springfield. 814-922-3603. Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Tutrone's Ice Cream, 3870 Peach St. 570-445-9000. Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Whippy Dip , 2527 Chestnut St.; 814-455-0598. Whippy Dip 2 , 3100 W. 12th St. Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

White Turkey Drive-In, 388 E. Main Road, Conneaut, Ohio. 440-593-2209. Opening in May. Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

