Cooke Co. GOP women host runoff candidates May 2

Apr. 18—Cooke County Republicans can get one last, in-person look May 2 at the candidates in next month's runoff.

The county's Republican Women's Club will host a forum Thursday, May 2, at First Christian Church. It starts at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The public is encouraged to attend. The candidates will face voters May 28 to determine who goes on the November ballot.

Cooke County's Precinct 1 GOP runoff features challenger Dax West and incumbent Gary Hollowell. The winner of that race will be the next commissioner because there are no other candidates on the November ballot. Commissioner Precinct 1 represents the residents who live in voting precincts 4, 6 and 7.

Jace Yarbrough and Brent Hagenbuch are vying to replace Drew Springer in Senate District 30, which covers Cooke County. The winner of that runoff will face a Democrat in November.

Texas is divided into 15 Board of Education districts, each represented by a Member elected by the voters of the district. Cooke County is in SBOE District 12. The two candidates who qualified for the runoff are Pam Little and Jamie Kohlmann. The winner will face a Democratic challenger in November as well.

For all Cooke County election information, go to www.co.cooke.tx.us/page/cooke.elections For more information about Cooke County Republican Women, go to www.cookegop.com/ccrw and follow on Facebook, or contact Vice President Programs Karla Metzler 940-902-3102 or President Dianne Helms 940-368-0007, or email to republicanwomen@cookegop.com.