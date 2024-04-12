Conway increases margin of victory following Friday recount for Marathon County Board District 16 seat

WAUSAU – Bill Conway will represent the residents of District 16 in Marathon County following a Friday morning recount that added two more votes to his one-vote margin of victory.

Tony Sherfinski filed a petition Thursday requesting a recount of votes for the District 16 seat on the County Board. In the initial results from the April 2 election, incumbent Sherfinski narrowly lost to challenger Bill Conway, 254-255.

The race had two ballots in the city of Schofield that were marked as “overvotes.” An overvote is when a voter chooses more options than what is asked for on a single ballot question.

The recount process reviewed all the ballots, identified the two overvoted ballots, and determined the voter intended to choose Conway.

Copies of the two paper ballots were included in Marathon County Clerk Kim Trueblood’s announcement of the results of the recount. Both have fully filled ovals next to Conway’s name and roughly a single line in the ovals next to Sherfinski’s name.

