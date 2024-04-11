Marathon County Board candidate who lost by one vote in April 2 election requests recount

WAUSAU – A candidate for a Marathon County Board seat that was determined by one vote in the April 2 election has petitioned the county to hold a recount stating he believes a “mistake” occurred in the vote count process.

Tony Sherfinski filed the petition Thursday requesting a recount of votes for the District 16 seat on the County Board. In the initial results from the April 2 election, incumbent Sherfinski narrowly lost to challenger Bill Conway, 254-255.

The petition states that Sherfinski believes "there is a discrepancy between the total number of Schofield votes for County Board supervisor when compared with the tally of candidate votes, undervotes and overvotes."

The recount will be held at 9 a.m. Friday in the Assembly Room of the Marathon County Courthouse, 500 Forest St., according to Thursday afternoon news release from the Marathon County clerk's office.

In Wisconsin, candidates may petition a recount in an election in which 4,000 or fewer votes were cast if their margin of defeat is within 40 votes.

The Marathon County Board has been engaged in a review of tax incremental finance practices in the county and candidate questionnaires for the board highlighted residents' concerns related to taxes, the county’s library system and maintaining an attractive place to live.

