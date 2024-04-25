Here are the contested races coming to the Aug. 6 ballot

BRANCH COUNTY — Four of five county commission districts and the county sheriff are the only county offices with contested races for the August election after party qualifications ended at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

No Democrat entered any county race.

Voters will head to the polls Aug. 6.

Unless an independent qualifies by July 18, the winner of the Aug. 6 Republican primary wins the election.

County Commission

District 4

The district includes the city of Bronson, along with Bronson, Gilead, Kinderhook, Noble, and Ovid townships.

Ovid Township resident Brett Burtrum qualified late Tuesday in the open District 4 county commission race.

Karen McGraw, the wife of Commissioner Tom Matthew, said she would withdraw from that race.

Matthew, the incumbent, decided to run for state representative rather than run for re-election.

He and his wife wanted to ensure that there was a candidate in the race who was not affiliated with the current Branch County Republican Party organization, which is led by the America First movement.

Military retiree Richard Swanson of Bronson also qualified to run in District 4. Last year, he supported the passage of a "Constitutional County" resolution, which failed 4-1.

Supporters wanted the county to oppose gun restrictions and other laws that members felt violated constitutional rights.

Rick Hollister of Gilead Township retired after a 40-year career in the grain business. Hollister sought the support of the local party but said, "I have no burning issues. I think it's our civic duty to get involved."

District 1

The district includes Coldwater Wards 1, 3, and 4.

Incumbent Randall Hazelbaker faces Jessica Green. She declined to comment but has the local Republican party support.

Hazelbaker served as county commissioner since 2010 and also as a Coldwater city councilman since 2000.

District 2

Coldwater Ward 2 and Girard Township are included in the district.

Incumbent Jon Houtz, a retired Department of Corrections employee, served on the commission since 2008.

Challenger chiropractor John Towers received the party endorsement at a recent Republican party event.

District 3

Villages of Sherwood and Union City, Batavia Bethel, Matteson, and Union townships make up District 3.

Incumbent county commission chairman Tim Stoll has no opposition. He was the only commissioner to vote for the "Constitutional County" resolution.

District 5

The district includes the village of Quincy, Algansee, Butler, California, and Quincy townships.

First-term commissioner Alan McClellan faces David Mansfield, who received support from the local Republican party.

The county commissioners elected will serve four-year terms after a change in state law in 2022.

Branch County

Branch County Sheriff

With the retirement of John Pollack, three candidates qualified for the primary.

Deputy Mike Thyng joined the sheriff's department after retirement from the Michigan State Police and time in the military qualified first.

Retired deputy and current Coldwater school resource officer Robin Swartz was second to qualify for the four-year term, followed by current Correction Administrator Fred Blankenship.

Other elected county officials

Constitutional officers County Clerk Terry Kubasiak, Drain Commissioner Mike Hard, Prosecutor Zack Stempien, Register of Deeds Nyci DeLoach, Surveyor Ed Reed, and Treasurer Steve Rutz will have no opponents.

Township clerks have until April 29 to report to the county clerk who qualified for township elections in the 16 townships.

