Construction to impact drivers on busy road for several months in Greene County

A construction project will impact drivers on a busy road for several months in Greene County.

>>Several roads remain closed following water main break in Oakwood

A resurfacing project is scheduled to begin on U.S. 42 in Greene County, according to an Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) spokesperson.

ODOT contractors will be resurfacing U.S. 42 from north Xenia to south Cedarville.

Crews will be repairing pavement, repairing or replacing guardrails, and replacing expansion joints at one bridge, the spokesperson said.

Construction is scheduled to start today with pavement repairs and traffic will be maintained to one lane daily from 7 a.m.-9 a.m.

The project is expected to be finished in early November.