Congress grapples with foreign aid after Iran attack on Israel

WASHINGTON – An Iranian attack on Israel over the weekend has put new momentum behind a stalled Congressional effort to pass billions of dollars in foreign aid to a pair of key U.S. allies.

The drone and missile attack – retaliation for an Israeli airstrike earlier this month on the Iranian embassy in Damascus – was met with an outpouring of messages of support for Israel from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.

But the path forward for getting that additional aid signed into law by President Joe Biden is far from simple: The funding for Israel is currently connected to another $60 billion in aid to Ukraine as part of the national security supplemental that has stalled in the House for two months amid political infighting.

The White House and Democrats on both ends of Capitol Hill are urging the Republican-led House to pass the package as-is, despite a vocal faction on the left that has raised concerns about sending additional aid to Israel amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Along with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and a handful of moderate Republicans in the Senate, the Biden administration and its supporters in Congress maintain the dual approach remains the fastest way to get much-needed aid to both allies.

However, House Republicans remain divided over Ukraine aid, which former President Donald Trump has expressed skepticism over. Around one third of the GOP conference is staunchly against more Ukraine funding, though supporters of the package say there would be enough votes between both parties to pass it if it reached the floor.

The stakes are high for House Speaker Mike Johnson, who has the power to put the bill up for a vote whenever he pleases but risks losing his job if he does so. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., has argued Johnson has failed the GOP conference and threatened to attempt to remove him from the speaker’s office if he tries to pass Ukraine aid.

What to expect in the House

Johnson told Fox News on Sunday that the House will “try again this week” to pass Israel funding, but the Louisiana Republican did not specify whether it would be alongside the rest of the foreign aid in the $95 billion Senate-passed supplemental, saying that Republicans were “looking at the options.”

Those options, besides the Senate bill, could include a vote on each tranche of aid separately, rather than as a package, or a vote only on Israel funding, which has strong support among House Republicans.

But the House has tried and failed to do so twice before: The first attempt in November passed the House but has stalled in the Democratic-controlled Senate because the bill includes funding cats to the IRS. Johnson’s decision to move an Israel aid bill with spending offsets drew condemnation from Democrats and even some Republicans who said the IRS cuts have impeded congressional action on Israel.

The second attempt, a “clean” bill without any funding cuts, in February failed in the House over bipartisan concerns it would take away leverage to pass Ukraine aid.

That second attempt noticeably garnered more support from 46 centrist and pro-Israel House Democrats, who supported the legislation begrudgingly while lambasting House Republican leadership for not putting the Senate package on the floor.

The House is slated to vote on a swath of legislation aimed at sanctioning Iran and reiterating U.S. support for Israel in the wake of Iran’s attack. With Israel once again on top of minds, it’s possible another crack at a clean Israel aid bill would draw more Democratic support and pass, but such a move could endanger aid to Kyiv if Congress decides to move on it as a standalone issue.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters Monday that Biden still opposes a standalone Israel aid bill.

House Foreign Affairs Chair Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, who supports Ukraine funding, said on CBS Sunday that he has “a commitment” from Johnson that he will put it up for a vote, and House Intelligence Committee Chair Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, told NBC that he expects a Ukraine aid vote this week.

While Johnson mulls over his options under intense pressure to pass Ukraine funding, lawmakers from both sides of the aisle are attempting to sidestep Republican leaders and instead muscle Ukraine aid to the floor themselves.

House Democrats have largely rallied behind an archaic procedure called a discharge petition that would force the lower chamber to vote on the Senate’s supplemental package. The petition currently has more than 190 signatures and requires 218 to call a vote on the floor.

It’s unclear though if the Democratic effort can succeed. A number of progressive lawmakers critical of how Israel has approached its war in Gaza likely won’t sign on to the discharge petition. Democrats would need tens of Republicans to join them and it’s uncertain how many GOP lawmakers would be willing to effectively sidestep Johnson.

Shifting attitudes among Democrats

The attack also comes as support for Israel has been shifting among Democrats.

Frustration inside the left wing of the party has been slowly seeping into the mainstream as Israel’s bombing campaign in pursuit of Hamas has killed more than 33,000 Palestinians, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. Aid organizations estimate around half of the population is starving as supplies have struggled to get through Israeli aid restrictions and bombing.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. — the highest-ranking Jewish official in American history — called for Israel to hold new elections to replace Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in part because “he has been too willing to tolerate the civilian toll in Gaza, which is pushing support for Israel worldwide to historic lows.”

That sentiment seemed to hit a turning point in recent weeks after seven aid workers — including one American — with World Central Kitchen were killed in an Israeli military strike as they attempted to deliver aid to Gaza. Netanyahu also refused to back down from a planned attack on Rafah, the southern Gaza city where more than 1 million displaced Palestinians are living.

This prompted calls for new strings attached to aid to Israel. Forty Democrats, including Biden ally and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., sent a letter to the Biden administration urging it to withhold offensive weapons transfers to Israel.

But that’s unlikely to halt Democratic support for the Israel and Ukraine funding currently in front of the House, which passed the Senate with 70 votes.

Schumer on Monday called for swift passage of the funding, emphasizing the threats to Israel “on all sides.”

Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., a close Biden ally, Israel advocate and member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, told CNN after the World Central Kitchen strike: “I think we’re at that point” that the U.S. should pursue a change in policy toward Israel.

But Coons clarified to USA TODAY last week that his comments represented a "fairly narrow and precise concern" about Israel's recent efforts in Gaza and "should not be misunderstood as being unwilling to support funding for Israeli defense.”

“I will strongly defend Israel against any attacks from Iran, from Hezbollah, from other Iranian proxies," Coons said.

