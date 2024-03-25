'Congratulations, Donald.' Biden's X account trolls Trump after golf victory

Former President Donald Trump took a moment on Truth Social Sunday night to share his victory at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Fla., where he won the Club Championship Trophy and the Senior Club Championship Trophy, according to his post.

President Joe Biden recognized his 'accomplishment' on Twitter / X Sunday night with a cynical congratulations for the former President.

The banter led to a firestorm of back-and-forth among Republican and Democrat supporters.

When are taxes due in 2024?: And how soon should you file an extension in Indiana?

Here's how Republicans and Democrats responded to the interaction:

X users defend Republican Donald Trump

Said the intern who typed this post.



No way is Joe awake past 8pm. — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) March 25, 2024

*tweeted from vacation — Conservative Patriot Pizza Bitch (@PatrioticPizzas) March 25, 2024

I see you took some time to do a little shopping today as well, Mr. President pic.twitter.com/hgB5iiRRHX — (((Tara Dublin))), Rock Star Author 📚❤️‍🔥🤘🏻 (@taradublinrocks) March 25, 2024

Sorry there’s no trophy available for the best fall! You’d win ‘em all Joe! — Jillian Anderson (@Jillie_Alexis) March 25, 2024

Biden, you win the Gold Medals for The Most Dangerous Open Border in U.S. History as well as for Record Inflation. You have to let Trump win something if you are going to encourage political prosecution to confiscate his homes. #inflation #BorderCrisis #BidenBorderCrisis — 🇺🇸 Kyle Bass 🇹🇼 (@Jkylebass) March 25, 2024

this reads like an AI presidents meme — 𝕹𝖎𝖈𝖍𝖔𝖑𝖆𝖘 𝕯𝖊𝕺𝖗𝖎𝖔 (@nicholasdeorio) March 25, 2024

Joe, what day is it?



What country do you live in?



How old are you? — MatthewJshow (@MatthewJshow) March 25, 2024

Would you focus on your job and not Donald? Cheez, every post is about him. — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (Parody) (@RobertKennedyJc) March 25, 2024

X users defend Democrat Joe Biden

It’s awards night at my house, too! I’m being honored with BEST CAT MOM in the categories of poop scooping, feeding, and giving scritches! It’s truly an honor to be recognized. — Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) March 25, 2024

It is too bad for Former President Donald Trump that his golf championship awards did not include a $464 million prize — 🏳️‍🌈 💙Marc 💙🏳️‍🌈 (@ItsMeDYK) March 25, 2024

Caddies have a nickname for him, "Pele", because of how often he kicks his ball out of the rough into the fairway. — Taylor Ogan (@TaylorOgan) March 25, 2024

He’s the best one term golfer in history.

Believe me. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) March 25, 2024

I don't think you're allowed to assassinate your political opponent like that. 🕶️ — Machine Pun Kelly 🇺🇦 (@KellyScaletta) March 25, 2024

Bipartisan Twitter / X reaction to Donald Trump-Joe Biden golf comments

When will you two just make out already — Daniel (@growing_daniel) March 25, 2024

Chris Sims is a digital content producer for Midwest Connect Gannett. Follow him on Twitter: @ChrisFSims.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Joe Biden vs. Donald Trump: Democrat sends cynical congrats on X