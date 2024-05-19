Congratulations, Boca Raton Community High School Class of 2024

Boca Raton High graduates gather in the waiting area before their graduation ceremony at the South Florida Fairgrounds on Saturday, May 18, 2024, in West Palm Beach.

Congratulations, class of 2024!

It was that time again for the sound of "Pomp and Circumstance" as high school seniors at Boca Raton Community High School collected their diplomas at the school's graduation ceremony, held Saturday, May 18, at the South Florida Fairgrounds.

This is the third year that graduations are back to normal since the COVID-19 pandemic began. COVID canceled ceremonies in 2020 and caused curbs in 2021 on the commencement festivities.

Boca Raton Community High School 2023 graduation photos

